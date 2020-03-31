homeland:-the-episode-7-of-season-8-of-the-spy-thriller-kept-everyone-on-the-edges-of-their-seat.-let’s-do-a-quick-recap-to-know-what-actually-happened

Homeland is one of the most watched TV shows on Earth. It is an American spy thriller show. It is an adaptation of the Israeli show Prisoners of War.

The protagonist of the show is Carrie Mathison played by Claire Danes, she is an officer at Central Intelligence Agency, and she also suffers from bipolar disorder. The story of the TV show revolves around Mathison’s covert work.

If you have been watching Homeland you must have thought one of the two major characters would die. As it was referred to Haqqani played by Numan Acar, the leader of Taliban, who was sentenced to death after a show trial in Episode 7.

In the much anticipated spine chilling Episode 7, we get to see Max as he went from looking like a Taliban bargaining chip to a key figure in the US-Afghan relations. We also saw that Carrie Mathison in a shootout hoping to save Max.

Source: Sifeddine Elamine/SHOWTIME.

We see Carrie Mathison break down after seeing Max being executed, while sobbing over his dead body. Fans of Homeland say goodbye to an underrated and odd character who fans appreciated very much a few seasons back. Later, speaking with Yevgeny, Carries Mathison pays tribute to Max, whom she acknowledges she took for granted.

Back in Kabul Haqqani had a very dramatic death. All dreams, cease-fires and plans for peace between the Taliban and the Afghan government ceased to exist. And Jalal used the opportunity to sieze power with a dirty exhibit of his opportunism.

It is pretty obvious that there is the thing of Carrie Mathison. Even though she was promised to be retrieved without incident by Saul, Special-ops forces did not take it very well.