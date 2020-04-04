“Homeland” Season 8: The Series Is Seeing Its End- Here Are The Release Date, Plot, Cast!!!

In brief: Homeland

The season will be all about the bittersweet storyline along with gripping exploits of Carrie. Apart from the exploits, Carrie Mathison will also have Saul Berenson and their CIA friends. As Carrie Mathison recalls and has an insight into the front line of Afghanistan, Homeland Season 8 will be the last season. The final story plot of season 8 will be examined in Homeland Season 8.

What was the earlier season all about?

As in the earlier that is season 7, Carrie and Claire went to chase terrorists in the pursuit of catching the Russian spies. To destabilizing the U.S. government and ministry, the Russian spies were hopping around for the moment. Torturing Carrie without any medications and support, they made the condition so worse that Carrie could not even recognize Saul at a certain point. As the times passed, Saul started with the Season 8, with the support of Carrie’s old contact and cases. In season we will see her going back to the field, even before the doctors giving the confirmation.

As in the earlier episode, we saw Carrie in an Afghanistan village where she was welcomed in a proper manner and seen from a bad view. There was a bomb drop for Taliban fighters and was the powerful scene as it makes sense to the whole theme of the season’s episode. The season also shows a decision to be taken on account of the totality of foreign policy.

What will be Season 8 all about and itS release?

The Homeland Season 8, Episode 8, is soon to air on Showtime on Sunday, March 29, 2020. The Upcoming episode of the show Homeland Season 8, Episode 8, is named or titled as “Threnody.”

The Episode will show and have an amusing synopsis as to how Carrie waits. The show will also witness how Wellington will make a discovery.