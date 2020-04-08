homecoming-season-2:-what-will-season-2-look-like-without-julia-roberts?

Amazon Prime’s original show Homecoming Season 1, came out in November of 2018 and it was an instant hit among the fans. The show starring Julia Roberts, is a psychological drama, a genre that the audience is not very familiar with. And Homecoming fans would love to see another season of the intriguing thriller, as season 2 of the show on the way. Here’s everything you want to know about season 2 of Homecoming.

Homecoming is based on the podcast of the same name and is created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Homecoming tells the story of Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) is a social worker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, a live-in facility run by the Geist Group; the facility ostensibly helped soldiers’ changeover to civilian life, though why they needed this aid is uncertain.

When is Homecoming Season 2 going to air on Amazon Prime?

Amazon ordered the thriller series Homecoming for two seasons but did not reveal any specifics regarding the release date. There is no release date fixed for the second season of Homecoming, but it was set to release in the spring of 2020 but may have been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Homecoming Season 2 Cast

The show that many knew as “the Julia Roberts Amazon show” will no longer feature Julia Roberts. It has been confirmed that Roberts will not be returning for Homecoming Season 2. Roberts though will remain as the executive producer of the show. There has been a major change in the lead for season 2 as Janelle Monáe will replace Roberts as the lead. Monáe will play a character who wakes up in a boat, drifting in a lake with no reminiscence of how she got there or even her name. Oscar-winner Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist and Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda have also been cast for their show.

What will be the plot for season 2?

For now, nothing has been revealed about the plot, and the show has already strayed away from the Homecoming podcast’s storyline, so we can’t refer to their plot as well.

But if we were to guess, the show may focus on the Geist’s next shady business project, the rise of Audrey Temple and Thomas Carrasco’s further investigations.