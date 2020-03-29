“Homecoming Season 2”: Are Creators Coming Up With The New Chapter- Here Are The Updates For Release Date, Plot, Cast!!!

Homecoming is an American thriller Psychological web television series. One of the most famous and hit web show Homecoming is based on the podcast with the same name. The famous hit show Homecoming, creators, are by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. The show Homecoming first hit the screens in November 2018 on Prime Video. The series’ other creators are Julia Roberts, Alex Blumberg, Chris Giliberti, Chad Hamilton, and Matt Lieber. Serving as the creators for the show, they also are executive producers and writers of the show.

Homecoming Season 2: Plot

The story of the show homecoming is about a social worker at the Homecoming Transitional support center. It is a facility that helps soldiers transition to civilian life. Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) plays the lead starts a new life as a waitress, unsure about her homecoming. Soon when Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts) leaves homecoming, a U.S. Department of Defense auditors inquires about it. After investigation, it was proved that had been misled about the true purpose of the facility and homecoming.

As the show series moves, it was investigated that the homecoming facility is misled by the soldiers. A shady pharmaceutical agency by a Geist Group is pumping a drug that claims to treat but is deleting memories of the soldiers so as the government can redeploy them.

Homecoming Season 2: Release date, trailer and more

As per the sources close to the show, no confirmation on the release date is mentioned. Amazon has not revealed the air date of season 2 of the web series Homecoming. The season first was out as a podcast series, written by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. It was then got into a small screen adaptation with director Sam Esmail.