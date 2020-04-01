Home for the virus, parents teach children how to cook

Some parents are taking advantage of this time of enforced togetherness to teach their children how to cook.“It’s a creative outlet. It’s fun, it tastes good,” said Amy Roither of Tower Grove South, whose children are 15 and 10. “My parents are both cooks and bakers. They taught me, and we’ve been teaching our kids. Especially now. It’s useful to not have to order dinner every day.”Peter, the 15-year-old, has been cooking off and on for several years. Last week, for the first time, he baked bread — the recipe for no-knead bread that was recommended in these pages two weeks ago.“The kids loved it because they could dip it in a soup or eat it with stew. It’s really versatile. … He was saying, ‘Now I’ve got to refine my technique a little,’” she said.Update: He made another loaf and Roither reports that it was even better than the first.At Melissa Niedermann’s house in South County, “We have instituted a challenge with our three teenagers,” she posted on Facebook. Like all good challenges, this one has rules.Each teen — and their parents — was given a day to prepare dinner. They had to make a main dish, vegetable, starch and fruit; dessert was optional. They had to prepare their own shopping list, and not only did they have to cook the meal, they had to serve it and clean up afterward, too.Each one was allowed to choose one assistant — and after one of the teens selected a cat, it was specified that the assistant had to be human. Her husband, Allen, decided against an assistant, and “he is hanging a tarp in front of the kitchen so no one can watch him,” she wrote.Joel Emery of Crestwood has been using the stay-at-home order to teach his boys — 15, 13 and 5 — some pragmatic skills. Along with how to change a tire and maybe the oil in a car, they are also teaching the children how to cook — something they have been doing for years.“They can choose a recipe as long as at least two other family members wants it,” he said.

Five-year-old Nicholas Emery helps out in the kitchen by cutting cheese for macaroni and cheese.Photo by Joel Emery.

They make breads from the most basic of ingredients (flour, yeast, water, salt, oil), and the 15-year-old is particularly fond of making smoked salmon.“The then-13-year-old decided he wanted to cook octopus one time. We went to Global Foods and got a frozen octopus. He cooked it. We won’t be doing that again. For one, I don’t think he liked it. I think he was trying to cook something that nobody else wanted, but his two brothers said they wanted it,” he said.Even the youngest gets in on the act, helping to make macaroni and cheese. Last week he helped to make homemade pretzels; rolling them out, Emery said, is “kind of like playing with Play-Doh.”The five children in the Kar household in Compton Heights range in age from 3 to 17; between them, they are allergic to peanuts, eggs and dairy. So the family meals are often Asian, because those cuisines do not use much dairy products, along with Spanish and traditional American.One day last week, Arindam Kar and his 15-year-old son, Neil, were making a pork rib vindaloo (vindaloo is a dish from Goa, a state in western India that was once a Portuguese colony where pork is more likely to be used than in most of the rest of the country, Kar said).

Indrayani “Ani” Kar, 11, grates Parmesan cheese to make the Brazilian treat pão de queijo.Photo by Shanna Kar.

Shanna Kar

Shanna Kar said that she and her husband have been cooking with their children for a while. The younger children help with chopping vegetables and measuring spices; the older ones are more involved in the actual cooking.“The younger they are, the more willing they are to do it. As they get older, they find other things to do to stay out of the kitchen — except for procrastinating. If they have exams to study for, you’ll find them in the kitchen at 10: 30 at night,” she said.Michelle LaPorte’s 13-year-old son Xavier is already such an accomplished baker that he already has his own cupcake business, selling mostly to people at his school. But while he is home on the Hill for the pandemic, he has been branching out.Last week, he baked bread for the first time — and not just any bread, but sourdough. Sourdough takes time and effort; you have to begin making a starter dough several days before you bake your first loaf. He learned how to do it from a Tik Tok video.And he is branching out into more cooking, too. After he and his 6-year-old brother watched the movie “Ratatouille,” they decided they wanted to make the dish for which the filmed was named.“He can gather (how to cook) from the way that we cook,” she said. “He sees us cooking a lot, so it is almost second nature to him. He knows what goes together well.”

