Have you ever gazed upon a slice of Emmental cheese and wondered, “Why does this tasty treat have holes ? ” If so, you're not alone. Today, we're going to unravel the mysteries behind those charming cheese caverns and reveal why they form in the first place. Strap in for an exciting journey through the world of dairy science !

The Secrets Behind Emmental Cheese Production

The Art of Cheese Making

Emmental cheese, known for its distinctive look filled with holes, has been around since the mid-19th century. It is one of the most consumed cheeses in France. The making of this beloved cheese involves a unique process that contributes significantly to its peculiar appearance.

Fermentation: a Key Step

The fermentation process plays a significant role in the formation of these characteristic bubbles. The Emmental cheese production process involves fermenting it in warmer caves before transferring it to cooler ones to finish aging. This specific method results in an average maturation period lasting about 45 days.

Transitioning into more depth, let's dissect further the scientific principles responsible for these iconic “holes. ”

The Science Behind Cheese Holes

Bacterial Activity: the Gas Producer

The main driver behind hole formation within Emmental cheese is gas release during fermentation. These gases form from bacteria released during the maturation process. As these bacteria encounter lactose within the milk used to produce the cheese, they generate carbon dioxide gas as a by-product.

The Hay Particle Factor

In addition to bacterial activity, hay particles falling into milk during cow milking may also contribute to gas formation. These particles foster an environment for microorganisms that can produce gas. As these gas bubbles can't escape the cheese wheels, they end up forming those iconic holes of Emmental.

After understanding the science behind Emmental cheese and its holes, let's familiarize ourselves with another Swiss classic.

Gruyère vs Emmental: understanding the Differences

Flavor Profile and Texture

Even though both Gruyère and Emmental hail from Switzerland, their flavor profiles differ significantly. Gruyère tends to have a more robust and creamy flavor compared to Emmental's mild, nutty taste. Additionally, unlike Emmental, gruyère doesn't have holes.

Quality Labels in France

In France, there are two Emmental varieties that are protected by a quality sign: the Red Label Eastern-Central French Emmental, also known as “Grand Cru”. Such protections ensure that you're getting the absolute best when purchasing this delicious cheese.

Having differentiated between these two Swiss cheeses let's explore some tips on selection and preservation.

Tips for Choosing and Preserving Emmental Cheese

Selecting the Right Cheese

When choosing your perfect wheel of Emmental, look out for its distinct characteristics. It should have a slightly yellow color with well-distributed holes and possess a fresh aroma.

Prolonging Shelf Life

To preserve your block of this delightful cheese, it is recommended to wrap it in wax paper and store it at a temperature between 8°C to 12°C.

Through our exploration of the intriguing world of cheese-making, we discovered why those tantalizing holes form in an elegant wheel of Emmental. We also delved into its unique production process while also differentiating it from its Swiss cousin, gruyère. Armed with this knowledge, you will be better equipped to savor and appreciate the delightful intricacies of your next cheese board. Happy tasting !

