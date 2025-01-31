As the warm seasons approach, outdoor showers have become a must-have for gardens. They offer a practical and refreshing solution to quench your thirst after a swim or on a sunny day. In this article, we will explore the key points to consider when choosing and installing the optimal outdoor shower in your garden.

The advantages of an outdoor shower for your garden

A refreshing oasis in your own backyard

An outdoor shower can instantly transform ordinary backyards into personal oases. Whether you’re rinsing off after a dip in the pool, cooling down from gardening work, or simply enjoying a unique bathing experience under the open sky, an outdoor shower adds both convenience and luxury to your home.

Promoting cleanliness around swimming areas

With an outdoor shower near your pool or jacuzzi, you can easily rinse off before and after swimming. This helps prevent any debris or contaminants from entering the water, keeping it cleaner longer and reducing maintenance costs.

In order to choose the right one for you, let’s dive into how to select the best garden shower.

How to choose the best garden shower

Type of use

Determining your main usage before purchasing is essential. For hygiene around the pool or jacuzzi, douches are indispensable for rinsing chlorine or any impurities. For refreshment in summer, solar showers or cold water ones are perfect for this. If you intend to use it during cold weather, opt for models with an auxiliary heating system to prevent freezing.

Your budget

The price of an outdoor shower can vary significantly depending on its features and materials. Basic models can be affordable while high-end options come equipped with sophisticated features such as heated water and intricate designs.

Having selected your ideal shower, let’s now look at the different styles of outdoor showers available on the market.

The different styles of outdoor showers

Solar showers

Solar showers are ideal for enjoying warm water using solar heat, making them eco-friendly. Moreover, their sleek design can add a modern touch to your garden.

Stainless steel or aluminium showers

These models offer both aesthetics and durability. They blend easily into various decors, adding a contemporary feel to your outdoor space.

Bamboo showers

For an exotic touch, bamboo models are not only visually appealing but also withstand elements well. They infuse a tropical vibe into any backyard setting.

In addition to style, the materials used for your shower should be carefully chosen for durability. Let’s see which ones to favor.

Materials to prioritize for a durable garden shower

PVC: This is a cost-effective option that is resistant to weathering and easy to maintain.

This is a cost-effective option that is resistant to weathering and easy to maintain. Aluminium: Known for its lightness and strength, it is also corrosion-resistant, making it perfect for outdoor use.

Known for its lightness and strength, it is also corrosion-resistant, making it perfect for outdoor use. Bamboo: An environmentally friendly choice that adds an organic appeal to your shower.

To fully enjoy your open-air bathing experience, choosing the right location in addition to selecting the appropriate installation method is crucial. We will delve into that next.

Installation and ideal location for your outdoor shower

The importance of solid ground and plumbing connection

To ensure the stability of your shower, install it on a hard surface. A connection to a garden hose is often sufficient for water supply.

Strategic placement

Position the shower within 15 meters of a water source to minimize heat loss. Moreover, consider aspects like privacy and proximity to dressing areas for maximum convenience.

The comfort of your outdoor shower can be further enhanced with appropriate heating options. Let’s explore them below.

Heating options: cold or hot water ?

Solar showers for sustainable heating

A solar shower uses sunlight to heat the water, providing an eco-friendly solution. The warmth of the water depends on the amount of sunlight available, making it perfect for summer use.

Electric or gas heaters for year-round use

If you plan to use your outdoor shower all year round, electric or gas heaters are ideal. They provide consistent hot water no matter the weather conditions.

Maintaining your outdoor shower will ensure its longevity. Let’s see how this can be achieved efficiently.

Maintenance and longevity of outdoor showers

Routine cleaning

Regular cleaning prevents buildup of dirt and bacteria, keeping your outdoor shower hygienic and appealing. Use non-abrasive cleaners suitable for the material of your shower.

Winter preparation

In regions prone to freezing temperatures, remove the showerhead and other accessories during winter. Winterize your pipes by draining them and storing them in a safe place to avoid burst pipes due to freezing.

An outdoor shower experience can be enriched by incorporating various accessories that add both functionality and style. Let’s have a look at some indispensable ones.

Essential accessories for a complete outdoor shower

Shower enclosures for privacy

A shower enclosure ensures privacy while bathing outdoors. Depending on your preference, you can choose from partial to full enclosures made of various materials.

Curated storage solutions

Incorporating shelves or hanging baskets in your outdoor shower area allows for easy access to soap, shampoo, and other bathing essentials.

Towels and bathrobes

Keep towels and bathrobes within reach by installing hooks or stands nearby. This further enhances the comfort of your outdoor bathing experience.

Let’s now recap the key points discussed in this article.

Selecting the ideal outdoor shower for your garden involves several considerations such as its main purpose, style, material, installation method, heating options, maintenance practices and accessories. By carefully considering these factors, you can create a delightful space that enriches your outdoor experience throughout the year. So don’t wait any longer to transform your garden into a true haven of peace and freshness !

