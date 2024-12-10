With the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, confinement has altered our daily routines and particularly our relationships with nature and gardening. This blog post will explore an array of garden activities that have proven especially pertinent during periods of restrictions.

Creating an Urban Vegetable Garden During Confinement

The Rise of Urban Gardening

In response to the initial lockdown in March 2020, many individuals turned to gardening as a means to alleviate stress and keep busy. According to a survey conducted by a gardening website, 85% of respondents asserted that gardening had become a core activity during this period. Even in 2024, people continue to find joy in this hobby.

Planting Leftover Vegetables

An ingenious way to engage with urban gardening is by planting scraps of vegetables such as carrots or potatoes. Simply cut the ends and place them in a water container, transferring them into soil after a few days of sprouting.

Gardening Activities for the Whole Family

Educational Gardening with Children

The confinement provides a great opportunity to introduce children to the joys of gardening. Teaching them about the plant life cycle can be both educational and entertaining, while also serving as an excellent family bonding experience.

Creative Mini-Gardens

Another fun activity is creating mini-gardens using recycled materials such as eggshells for seeding. Not only does this teach children about sustainability, but it also allows them to witness the magic of plants growing from seeds.

Creative Ideas for Green Space Arrangement

Maintenance and Arrangement of Green Spaces

Use your time wisely by working on your ornamental garden, planting flowers for the spring, pruning shrubs or preparing a vegetable garden for the next season.

Observing and Documenting the Garden’s Wildlife

The Benefits of Nature Observation

Beyond gardening activities, confinement presents an ideal time to observe and document the wildlife existing within our own backyards. This observational activity can serve as both a relaxation method and scientific exploration.

Eco-Friendly DIY: Creating Useful Objects

The Power of Recycling in Gardening

An eco-friendly DIY project like creating plant pots from household waste not only reduces waste but also adds a personal touch to your green space.

Growing Your Own Aromatic Herbs

Benefits of Homegrown Herbs

Growing your own herbs is both satisfying and beneficial. Not only does it ensure you have fresh herbs at your disposal, but it also contributes to self-sufficiency.

To wrap things up, even if the health situation evolves, lessons learned during confinement remain relevant. Gardening has become a beneficial activity for individual and family wellbeing. Whether it’s through simple planting projects or long-term horticultural commitments, people continue to find solace in their gardens as a refuge where they can recharge. Thus, gardening serves not just as a distraction, but also as a true act of connecting with nature.

