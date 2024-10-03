We often overlook the state of our light switches during our regular cleaning routines. Despite being frequently touched, they can accumulate bacteria and grime over time. In this article, we will explore why light switches yellow over time and discuss three effective tips for cleaning a discoloured switch.

Why light switches yellow over time

The science behind the discoloration

The yellowing of plastic switches is a common occurrence that can be attributed to several factors: accumulation of bacteria, dust, finger marks, or simply age. The natural wear and tear, exposure to sunlight or heat can alter the chemical structure of the plastic causing it to yellow.

The health implications

Beyond aesthetics, the grimy layer on your switch harbours germs and bacteria. Several studies have shown that these frequently touched surfaces are a hotspot for microorganisms which can potentially affect your health.

Having understood why switches discolour over time, let’s prepare to clean them.

Preparation before cleaning: dismantling and safety

Dismantling the switch

To achieve optimal results in cleaning your switch, take it apart first. This will not only ensure every corner gets cleaned but might also reveal hidden issues such as loose wires.

Safety precautions

Safety should always come first ! Before starting with any cleaning process, make sure you’ve switched off the power supply from your main panel to avoid any electrical accidents.

Now that our switch is dismantled and safety precautions are met, it’s time for actual cleaning.

Gentle yet effective cleaning: putting household alcohol into action

Cleaning with household alcohol

Household alcohol (90°) is a potent cleaning agent. Using a soft cloth dampened with it can effectively remove the grime and bacteria from your light switch. Remember to be gentle during this process to avoid damaging the switch’s surface.

Having explored the conventional method, let’s delve into some natural alternatives.

Natural solutions for lightening your switches

Vinegar solution

White vinegar is a natural disinfectant and cleaner. Soaking a cloth in it and using it to wipe down your switch can restore its original color.

Bicarbonate of soda

This versatile product also works wonders on yellowed switches. Make a paste by mixing it with water, apply it on the switch and rinse after fifteen minutes for best results.

In order to maintain these cleanliness standards, we must commit to regular cleaning.

Frequency and precautions for regular maintenance of your switches

Cleaning frequency

To prevent unwanted accumulation of bacteria, it’s recommended you clean your switches at least once per week. Regular cleaning will also help to delay the yellowing process.

Dos and Don’ts

Do use soft cloths or sponges while cleaning to avoid scratches. Don’t forget to turn off power supply before you start cleaning.

To sum up, restoring our yellowed switches is not as daunting a task as one might imagine. With household items such as alcohol, vinegar or bicarbonate of soda accompanied by some elbow grease, your switches can look as good as new again ! And remember – cleanliness is not just about aesthetics; regular maintenance of these frequently touched surfaces is crucial for health reasons too !

