home-and-away-spoilers:-ziggy-shuts-down-dean’s-salt-job,-causing-huge-row

Dean (Patrick O’Connor) has been feeling pressured lately due to balancing his shifts at Salt and surf lessons, especially as Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) has posted free promotional lessons all over town. He’s got no time for himself or Ziggy, and Ziggy is continuing to try and demand his time while also booking an increasing number of classes.

When Ziggy floats by Dean’s morning class on her way for a surf, full of questions he doesn’t have time for, he ends up exploding at her. Later on, Ziggy speaks with Willow (Sarah Roberts) and is concerned that he’s pulled all the surf lessons flyers down because he can’t fit them in with his Salt shifts as well.

Ziggy decides to talk to Mackenzie (Emily Weir) about Dean’s shifts at the bar. Mackenzie is surprised that the surf lessons business is doing so well. Ziggy says that Dean is afraid of letting Mac down and asks if his shifts can be cut down. Mac agrees.

Later on, Dean apologises for his outburst, and she tells him that she’s sorted his shifts at Salt so he can focus on the lessons. Dean gets angry with her again for meddling in his life, and she storms away. Dean goes to Salt so he can ask for his shifts back, and is surprised when Mac is completely on board with him.

Ziggy confides in Ben (Rohan Nichol), explaining her confusion at Dean’s anger because she cancelled his Salt shifts to ease the pressure on him. But when Ben points out she didn’t talk to Dean before organising his life for him, Ziggy realises she’s made a huge mistake…

