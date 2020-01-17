home-and-away-spoilers:-ziggy-horrified-as-jade-makes-plans-to-stay-in-the-bay

Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) has been concerned about a new girl called Jade (Mia Morrissey) in the Bay who has been flirting with Dean (Patrick O’Connor). The backpacker signed up for surf lessons with Dean and Ziggy noticed her ogling her boyfriend. After telling Jade to back off, Ziggy is pulled over by Dean, who tells her to calm down, but Ziggy insists she’s been through this before – with Brody (Jackson Heywood) and Simone (Emily Eskell) – and knows how this ends.

When Dean talks to Willow about it, she says that Ziggy has reason to be worried after her experience with her ex husband. Afterwards, he runs into Jade and she flirts again, making him realise that Ziggy wasn’t just being paranoid.

He tells Ziggy that Jade won’t be a problem for them anymore – and besides, as she’s a backpacker, she won’t be in town for much longer. However, they don’t know that Jade is having a drink with Ryder (Lukas Radovich) in Salt at that moment. Keen to keep Jade around, Ryder offers to sort out a job at Salt for her.

Ziggy and Dean get back to a good place, but Dean is completely taken aback to find Jade working at the bar the next day. He gets very nervous, wondering how Ziggy will react. He tries to ask Mac (Emily Weir) to sack her, but Mac says she has a business to run.

Ryder is trying to impress Jade, but realises that she only has eyes for Dean. He tells Dean to stop being so attractive, because he’d like a shot with Jade. Ziggy overhears and realises Jade is sticking around in the Bay. How will this impact her relationship with Dean?

