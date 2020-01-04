Home and Away spoilers: Tori rushed to hospital after birth – will she survive?

Robbo (Jake Ryan) has just heard the news that Tori (Penny McNamee) is in labour at the safe house. Hastily hanging up the phone, he rushes from his location – where he was finally arresting the Ouroboros gang and seeing his family’s killer locked up for food – to try and make it back in time for the birth.

Meanwhile, Tori is trying to stall the birth so Robbo can be there to see his daughter arrive. However, her contractions are increasing, and both the doctor and Jasmine (Sam Frost) tell her she will have to either have the baby before Robbo is back or risk causing harm to her daughter.

Just as Tori resigns herself to this, Robbo arrives at the final moment and she gives birth to a healthy baby girl. Tori gives Robbo the choice of picking her name, as she’s down to a final three. Robbo goes for Grace, and the pair celebrate their new daughter.

The next morning, everyone is preparing to leave the safe house when Tori suddenly becomes dizzy. She loses consciousness and falls to the ground, causing a panicked Jasmine and Robbo to call for urgent help.

Justin (James Stewart) and Mason (Orpheus Pledger) arrive at the hospital in the city that Tori has been rushed to. They meet Grace for the first time – but see Tori on life support. She’s just gone into cardiac arrest, and doctors tell them she’s suffered a stroke – plus potential brain damage. Will she wake up?

MORE: Home and Away 2020 spoilers reveal new family and shock Leah disappearance

MORE: Home and Away: Season finale teases multiple deaths in hospital lockdown horror