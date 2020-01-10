home-and-away-spoilers:-robbo-bans-justin-and-ava-from-seeing-baby-grace?

Robbo (Jake Ryan) and Jasmine (Sam Frost) have recently returned to the Bay with baby Grace, as Tori (Penny McNamee) remains in a coma in hospital in the city. He ends up in a fight with Justin (James Stewart), who is angered that Robbo is looking after Grace and believes she should be with the Morgans.

Justin tells Ava (Alice Roberts) that she won’t be able to meet her new cousin. While Leah (Ada Nicodemou) tries to encourage him to calm down and resolve the issues with Robbo for everyone’s benefit, Justin won’t budge due to his concern for Grace’s welfare and grief over Tori.

Leah eventually convinces him to call Robbo, but when Robbo doesn’t answer and then doesn’t pick up after further attempts, Justin believes he is being shut out – or there’s something wrong with Grace.

Justin barges into Robbo’s apartment, demanding to check on Grace. Robbo and Jasmine are thrown, with Robbo refusing to let Justin near his daughter. He pushes Justin out of the flat, and Justin threatens to take Robbo to court.

Meanwhile, Ava is upset about not being allowed to see her new cousin. Mason (Orpheus Pledger) is feeling the same way, but doesn’t want to go against Justin’s wishes and take her to Robbo’s apartment himself. His decision changes, though, when he sees how much Ava is hurting, and the two decide to make a stand. They head to the apartment, not knowing what awaits them…

MORE: Home and Away spoilers: Justin and Robbo in custody row over baby Grace

MORE: Home and Away spoilers: Mason and Justin learn Tori may never wake up from coma