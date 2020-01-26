home-and-away-spoilers:-mason-gets-in-trouble-at-work-after-risky-move

When Dr Alex (Zoe Ventoura) first arrived in the Bay, she connected with Willow (Sarah Roberts) and Mason (Orpheus Pledger) as the pair were both working at the gym at the time and she wanted a personal trainer. As she settled into live in the Bay, she realised that Mason was a qualified doctor, and decided to try and help him get a job at the hospital with her.

When he realised how much Alex was helping him, Mason mistakenly believed that Alex was into him. He brought it up one night at Salt, only to have Alex reveal she was gay. The pair brushed it off and moved on, but new awkwardness arose when Alex kissed Willow and quickly realised she wasn’t gay.

However, the pair have since become closer, with Willow realising she would be open to dating Alex. Keeping everything under wraps for now, the two have hung out in locations where they wouldn’t easily be seen. However, Mason starts to notice the pair spending more time together.

When the pair went through a rocky patch, with Alex suspecting that Willow was only experimenting, Mason had become suspicious of Willow repeatedly showing up to the hospital to talk to her. But with the couple now in a better place, Mason notices a number of flirtatious moments between them.

Wanting to help them spend more time together, Mason goes out of his way to help Alex clear her schedule so they can have lunch. But everything backfires when he comments to Alex that she and Willow make a good couple. Alex turns strictly professional and reprimands him for overstepping with his boss. Has Mason damaged his relationship with Alex – in the workplace and as a friend?

MORE: Home and Away spoilers: Justin returns home without Ava

MORE: Home and Away spoilers: Bella is hospitalized after sudden collapse