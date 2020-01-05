home-and-away-spoilers:-mason-and-justin-learn-tori-may-never-wake-up-from-coma

Tori (Penny McNamee) has recently given birth to her baby daughter, whom she and Robbo (Jake Ryan) have decided to name Grace. But the morning after, during their preparations to leave the safe house, Tori suddenly collapsed and was rushed to hospital – where she suffered cardiac arrest.

Justin (James Stewart), Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Mason (Orpheus Pledger) are in the city by Tori’s side, where they are told that Tori has suffered a stroke. What’s more, she could well have brain damage when she wakes up. Mason is charged with heading home to look after Ava (Alice Roberts) and conceal the complete truth about Tori from her.

However, Ava soon begins to suspect Mason isn’t telling her everything – and as a doctor, he knows what could really happen to his sister. Not only is there a good chance she’ll have brain damage when she wakes up, she also might not even wake up.

Mason tries to hide his fear from Ava, but the pressure mounts as she continues to pry and he eventually gets caught off guard after an emotional phone call to Brody (Jackson Heywood). She asks why he can’t sleep, and says she knows that he’s scared.

Ava tells him it’s OK to be scared, and suggests it would be easier if they were both scared together. Mason accepts the support and they settle in on the couch to watch a movie. He finally allows himself time to grieve for the reality – Tori may not survive.

