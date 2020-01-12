home-and-away-spoilers:-marilyn-struggles-with-breakdown-after-devastating-news

Marilyn (Emily Symons) has been watching helplessly from the sidelines as the residents of Summer Bay go through turbulent times. With the Morgans grieving for Tori (Penny McNamee) as she remains in a coma at the hospital just days after giving birth to her first child, Justin (James Stewart) and Robbo (Jake Ryan) have entered a custody battle over baby Grace.

With her adopted daughter Raffy (Olivia Deeble) currently staying with Brody (Jackson Heywood) and Simone (Emily Eskell) while she seeks help with her epilepsy, Marilyn knows that not only has she not seen her niece, her sister is in a coma she may never wake up from. Overcome with feelings of loss for Raffy, Marilyn breaks down.

Marilyn speaks with Raffy on the phone, and realises that she has to be strong for her sake. But Ben (Rohan Nichol) has recently learned that all of the drug trafficking charges have been dropped by the AFP, so he is building up the board shop in the Surf Club again with John’s (Shane Withington) help. As a result, she is left feeling alone.

Ryder (Lukas Radovich) offers to listen to how she’s feeling, but the situation becomes too much and it’s clear that Marilyn isn’t coping at all. Unsure how to best help, Ryder gets John to come by, and he rushes to her side. He asks her what’s happening, but she struggles to put it into words.

Eventually Marilyn admits that she’s missing Raffy and is struggling with the sad situation the Morgans are facing at the moment. She pulls herself together and claims she’s fine, but John isn’t convinced. Is this really all that’s bothering her?

