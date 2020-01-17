home-and-away-spoilers:-marilyn-receives-upsetting-news-about-raffy

Marilyn (Emily Symons) has been feeling lonely lately, without Jett (Will McDonald) or Raffy (Olivia Deeble) in the Bay anymore. The day after she gets particularly upset, John (Shane Withington) walks her to work, even though she tells him he doesn’t need to worry.

When John heads off, Irene (Lynne McGranger) asks what’s up, but Marilyn says she was just sad about the Morgans and is missing Raffy, but she’s fine now. However, it’s clear she’s hiding how she really feels.

Later on, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) drops by and mentions that Raffy is starting at a new school. Marilyn is thrown when she realises how out of the loop she is with Raffy’s life. Although Marilyn tries to cover, saying she just didn’t understand the particulars of the VCE, this doesn’t help.

When John is speaking to Marilyn later, she’s lost in thought, and he calls her out. Marilyn mentions what Maggie said, and admits that although she’s pleased Raffy is moving on with her life, the fact she didn’t tell them about her new school makes her feel they aren’t important to her anymore.

She goes on to say that they used to know everything about Raffy’s life, but now she’s forgetting big details, which makes her worry that one day Raffy will have forgotten them completely. It’s clear Marilyn is feeling lost and empty – with no idea how her life looks without Raffy or Jett in it.

