home-and-away-spoilers:-maggie-is-taken-aback-after-ben’s-vomiting-episode

Ben (Rohan Nichol) has recently realised his depression has reached breaking point and gone to the hospital to ask for support. Dr Alex (Zoe Ventoura) has recommended antidepressants and regular appointments with a psychologist to help get him back on track, and after expressing doubt about the medication side effects, Ben has agreed to give them a go.

As the antidepressants begin to kick in, Ben finds himself struggling with adjustment symptoms. As low energy, nausea and headaches hit, he finds it hard to go about his regular life. Matters get worse when Maggie (Kestie Morassi) meets him at the board shop and they head out for a walk, but Ben suddenly stops to vomit.

Initially taken aback at the severity of his symptoms, Maggie tries to reassure him, saying the side effects will stop soon. But Ben isn’t convinced, failing to see how the medication is doing him any good. He snaps at Maggie, saying he’s no longer going to take them. Maggie is left angry and in despair, believing Ben is giving up on treating his depression.

Maggie’s suspicions look to be accurate when the couple get into a huge row later on at the house, as Ben says he’s not going to visit the psychologist the next day. He storms out of the house, with Maggie unsure how to deal with her husband.

Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) convinces Maggie to give Ben space and they go to work out, but Maggie can’t help but feel Ben isn’t going to help himself. After seeing him at his lowest point ever – putting his life at risk – just the other week, she’s left fearful for his safety.

