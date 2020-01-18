home-and-away-spoilers:-leah-has-fears-over-dating-justin

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) has proven to be a rock for Justin (James Stewart) as he goes through hard times with Tori (Penny McNamee) being in protective custody, then falling into a coma after giving birth to baby Grace. When Justin heads home one afternoon, he sees Ava (Alice Roberts) and Buddy in the backyard. Leah asks if there’s news on Tori, but Justin says he hasn’t called the hospital yet.

Later on, Justin says there’s no change in Tori’s condition, and with the family spread across different states, the situation is becoming too much. What’s more, there’s a chance Tori has had another bleed on the brain, so she’s getting more tests.

When Robbo (Jake Ryan) turns up with Grace, he asks about Tori and Justin tells him the latest. After Robbo has left, Leah tries to lift Justin’s spirits by starting a soccer game with him and Ava.

At home, Justin sends Ava out to give Buddy a bone, and Leah suggests he take Ava and Mason to see Brody (Jackson Heywood) and Raffy (Olivia Deeble). She says that if the family is all together, they won’t feel so isolated – and Justin agrees.

Taking Leah’s advice, Justin arranges a road trip with Ava, and she’s excited about heading to Victoria to see Raffy and Brody. However, when Justin drives off with her, Leah is clearly troubled.

Later, Leah tells Irene (Lynne McGranger) that she promised herself she would never fall for another guy after Zac (Charlie Clausen). But now she thinks she’s falling in love with Justin…and that scares her, a lot.

