home-and-away-spoilers:-justin-is-pushed-to-the-edge-with-tori-gone

Justin (James Stewart) has been struggling to cope since discovering that Tori (Penny McNamee) fell into a coma and was rushed to hospital less than a day after giving birth to baby Grace. On top of his grief, he’s full of anger when Robbo (Jake Ryan) returns home with Jasmine (Sam Frost) and the baby without saying anything to him.

When Justin and Robbo meet again back in the Bay, it isn’t long before their conversation gets heated and erupts into an argument, with both Jasmine and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) trying to keep their partners from getting violent.

Robbo eventually kicks Justin out, saying he can’t see his niece, and Justin threatens court. To his surprise, Leah tells him his behaviour was out of line, and he shouldn’t have made the threat. The two begin to argue, and Mason (Orpheus Pledger) and Ava emerge from the Diner to the explosive scenes.

Back at the pier apartment, Robbo digs out his contract with Tori which proves she wanted him to be part of Grace’s life. But Justin is clearly struggling, with the situation getting worse after he and Leah go to visit Tori again in the city.

When Justin gets to the garage to see Dean (Patrick O’Connor) helping Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) on a customer’s car, he loses it and kicks them out of the apartment. Leah learns about the outburst and goes to check on Justin – but gets the same treatment…

