home-and-away-spoilers:-justin-and-robbo-in-custody-row-over-baby-grace

Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Robbo (Jake Ryan) have come back to the Bay. Robbo has finally captured the Ouroboros gang and his family’s killer is getting locked up for a long time. However, after witnessing the birth of his daughter Grace, he’s seen Tori (Penny McNamee) collapse suddenly and suffer a stroke, entering a coma and being put on life support.

The couple bring Grace home, taking on the newborn’s care while Tori is in hospital. While Jasmine is nervous about being a mother figure to Grace, she’s more concerned that Robbo isn’t getting any rest. He won’t let her help out and is taking everything on himself.

After a happy reunion with Irene (Lynne McGranger), Jasmine vents about her concerns for Robbo. She then begs him to rest, but he doesn’t think there’s a problem. Meanwhile, Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) also return from the hospital – Justin angry with Robbo for taking Grace without telling them.

Leah tries to persuade Justin not to confront Robbo, but then he shows up to get Tori’s cot. The pair enter a bitter argument, where Justin demands custody of Grace. Leah and Jasmine get the two men to walk away and cool off, but then Jasmine makes the mistake of suggesting that letting Justin take care of Grace for a few days would give Robbo the chance to get some rest.

Robbo is angry with Jasmine, feeling she isn’t on his side. Meanwhile, Justin feels Robbo is writing Tori off already and has taken his niece away. The two men get heated again when Justin blames Robbo for Tori’s condition, saying if she’d had a hospital birth she wouldn’t have been at risk.

Justin demands to take Grace, but Robbo refuses. Justin lashes out, telling Robbo that all he does is ruin peoples’ lives. Immediately flashing back to the Ouroboros gang and his previous family, Robbo is left reeling, and tells Justin to leave before he does something he’ll regret.

