home-and-away-spoilers:-jasmine-and-baby-grace-in-danger-as-they-disappear?

Since returning from the hospital with baby Grace, Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Robbo (Jake Ryan) have struggled as he has taken on all the tasks associated with caring for a newborn and shut Jasmine out. A hurt Jasmine wonders why he won’t let her help with Grace, and her feelings are further hurt when she sees Irene (Lynne McGranger) looking after the baby while Robbo takes a break.

The pair eventually discuss it, and Robbo reveals he didn’t think she’d want to be involved after saying in the past that she didn’t want kids. But Jasmine tells him she does want to help, as this is family, and they agree to both parent Grace together.

Unfortunately, it’s clear that Robbo’s still got his guard up in part, especially when it comes to his daughter. When Grace won’t stop crying, he becomes alarmed. After learning about Bella’s (Courtney Miller) vaccination issues, he becomes convinced she’s caught something and insists they go to the hospital.

Even though Jasmine tells Robbo that Grace isn’t showing any symptoms indicating illness, he rushes off to the hospital anyway, ignoring the fact that Jasmine is a paediatric nurse. Later, Robbo is forced to apologise for overreacting upon learning that Grace is fine.

Robbo eventually comes to the conclusion that his anxiety stems from the upcoming testimony he’ll be giving at Des’ (Matt Zeremes) trial. However, he manages to fall asleep for a while. Later, he wakes up after having nightmares about Des – only to realise that Jasmine and Grace aren’t there…

