home-and-away-spoilers:-blake-beats-up-ryder-after-exam-drugging-confession?

Maggie (Kestie Morassi) has dragged Ryder (Lukas Radovich) out of an exam after he knocked a water bottle from her just before she took a sip. Completely unaware that Blake (Tom Wilson) had drugged the bottle, Maggie is furious with Ryder, thinking he’s simply pulling a prank to ease exam stress.

When Maggie tells Ryder she’ll need to report the incident to the board of studies – and let Roo (Georgie Parker) and Alf (Ray Meagher) know – Ryder quickly realises he could be in big trouble. In the hallway, Blake confronts him. He’s calmed when he finds out Ryder doesn’t dob him in, taking him out for lunch as thanks.

Later on, Maggie tells Ryder he can’t sit his final exam – so he won’t get his HSC. Ryder has until 10am the following day to come up for a reason why the decision should be reversed.

Ryder tells Blake he needs to come clean, but he refuses, terrified of how his dad would react. Torn over what to do, Ryder goes to John (Shane Withington) for advice – and is told that he’s not responsible for other people’s actions.

The next morning, Ryder tells John the complete story about what happened, and John convinces him to tell Maggie too. Ryder comes clean, and Maggie says the police will be called. When Blake finds out, he attacks Ryder in the hallway – will Maggie break them up before he gets seriously hurt?

