home-and-away-spoilers:-ben-receives-life-changing-news-about-his-criminal-charge

Ben (Rohan Nichol) has been going through a rough time in recent months, having been framed for a drug trafficking crime and left to await news on whether he’s facing jail time. His mental health has suffered, with Dr Alex (Zoe Ventoura) diagnosing severe depression in the past few weeks and recommending a combination of medication and therapy.

Trying to keep up a normal routine, Ben looks better after going for an early morning surf. While Maggie (Kestie Morassi) still wants him to take his medication – which he has refused since struggling with severe side effects – he is clearly making good progress.

Later, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) sees Ben looking fondly at his old shop, and they reminisce about the good old days. When Dean asks for help with his surfing lessons, Ben happily agrees. This is a huge relief for Dean, who has had a lot on his plate.

Ben then receives a call from his lawyer and finds out the news that will change his life – the AFP have dropped all charges against him, so he’s finally a free man. The champagne is brought out to celebrate, and Ben announces that he’s going to reopen the Board Shop now he’s free.

When Ben tells Dean he’ll need help, though, Dean confides in Mac (Emily Weir) that he can’t give Ben any of his time anymore. What’s more, when Ben mentions that he wants the space back in the Surf Club for the shop, John (Shane Withington) says that there could be some resistance from the committee when it comes to getting it approved…

