home-and-away-spoilers:-bella-is-told-she-can’t-live-with-colby

Bella (Courtney Miller) has recently been hospitalised after feeling too ill to attend a school trip. Although Colby (Tim Franklin) was attentive, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) believed she was faking it to keep her and Colby apart and prevent them from having their planned romantic weekend.

However, in hospital Dr Alex (Zoe Ventoura) tells Colby and Bella that she suspects tetanus – it’s so rare that they need to get an antitoxin from another hospital, and they have to act quickly to prevent it from attaching to nerve tissue.

With no visible vaccination records anywhere, Dr Alex realises she will need a full round. But when she and Mason (Orpheus Pledger) discuss the vaccination schedule, she tries to get out of it. However, Colby says he’ll take the day off work to support her.

In private, Mason speaks with Alex, saying that if Bella is only just going to receive her first vaccinations, it could be dangerous for her to be living with baby Grace.

When he tells Bella that she can’t be in the same house as Grace for the next few weeks, Bella decides she’s not going to get vaccinated. However, Alex says she won’t be able to be around Grace until she’s vaccinated, either.

Bella says she doesn’t want to be apart from Colby, and it’s clear she won’t give up without a fight. Will she take the right measures to improve her health, or is she about to put both herself and Grace in danger?

MORE: Home and Away spoilers: Justin returns home without Ava

MORE: Home and Away spoilers: Bella is hospitalized after sudden collapse