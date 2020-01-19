home-and-away-spoilers:-bella-is-hospitalized-after-sudden-collapse

Colby (Tim Franklin) and Mac (Emily Weir) are looking forward to a romantic weekend together while Bella (Courtney Miller) is in the city on a school trip. But on the morning Bella is due to leave, she tells Colby she’s not feeling well.

Colby is unsure if Bella is faking it due to being nervous about going away with people she doesn’t know. He suggests they go out for breakfast, but Bella insists she’s too sick to go on the trip.

Bella is appalled when Colby asks if she’s faking it. Colby realises he has to cancel his time with Mac, and she’s both bitterly disappointed and suspicious of Bella. She asks Dean (Patrick O’Connor) if Bella would put on an act to keep her and Colby apart, and Dean says he wouldn’t put it past her.

Mac goes to the pier apartment and accuses Bella of faking it. Bella takes off, and Colby chases after her. She collapses outside, and Colby is horrified. He rushes her to hospital, and Alex (Zoe Ventoura) asks for her medical records. When Colby says this is her first time at a hospital, Alex wonders if she’s up to date with her vaccinations.

Bella’s neck and arms stiffen, and Alex says she thinks Bella could have tetanus. Alex rushes to give Bella an antitoxin, hoping the bacteria hasn’t attached to nerve tissue. Colby is full of guilt that he ever thought Bella was faking it – and furious with Mackenzie for storming into the flat with accusations. He pushes her away, telling her to leave.

