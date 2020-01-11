home-and-away-spoilers:-bella-discovers-colby’s-secret-relationship

Colby (Tim Franklin) has had an on-off relationship with Mac (Emily Weir) for a while now, and it’s now been put on pause for Bella’s (Courtney Miller) sake even though the pair still love each other. When Colby gives Willow (Sarah Roberts) an update, she says that pausing a relationship could cause it to end – after all, it happened with her and Justin (James Stewart).

Later, when Colby and Bella are playing pool, Bella picks up on her brothers’ distracted mood and calls him out. She suspects that he wants to get back with Mac, and becomes upset. Colby is forced to deny that’s the case. However, later on, he calls her from the pier apartment, not knowing that Bella is listening to them arrange a time to meet up.

Bella follows Colby to his meetup with Mac, watching him kiss her and declare that he wants to be with her again. The next day, she asks where he was last night and he lies to her before distracting her with breakfast.

Later on, Colby gets a text from Mac and lies to Bella again before heading off. But when he and Mac decide to give things another go, Mac says it’s under the condition that Colby sorts out Bella’s attitude towards the situation.

At the Surf Club, Bella tells Colby she’s decided to take up photography again. She then shows him her latest work – photos she took of him and Mac kissing. Colby has nothing to say in response as he’s been caught in a lie, and Bella storms off..

