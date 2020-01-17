home-and-away-spoilers:-alex-is-spooked-after-willow’s-daring-move

Willow (Sarah Roberts) and Alex (Zoe Ventoura) have been getting closer lately, and have started toying with the idea of dating. Late at night, the two are alone in the gym, swapping stories. Swept up in the moment, Willow finds the courage to kiss Alex, then suggests they go back to her place.

It’s clear that Willow wants to sleep with Alex, and Alex is taken by surprise. As this would be their first time together, Alex suggests things might be moving too fast. However, Willow is adamant that she’s ready to take this step.

However, Alex is the one who isn’t ready, as she’s still struggling with the pain from a previous relationship. She isn’t ready to open up about this, and chooses to abruptly shut down the conversation instead. As she hurries away, Willow is left crushed and confused.

The next day, Jasmine (Sam Frost) finds Willow, wanting to talk. But Willow is clearly preoccupied, and after Jasmine prompts her, she admits she’s been seeing Alex. Jasmine is surprised, then warm and supportive. However, Willow believes she’s ruined it already – but doesn’t know what she’s done wrong. Jasmine encourages her to tackle the situation head on.

Willow goes to the hospital to confront Alex about the previous night, but Alex isn’t ready to talk about her past heartbreak – going on the defensive instead. Willow tries to explain that she cares deeply about her, but Alex says Willow needs to decide if she’s serious about the relationship – because she refuses to be her experiment!

