home-and-away-spoilers:-alex-and-willow-have-a-heartbreaking-first-date

Willow (Sarah Roberts) and Alex (Zoe Ventoura) have been flirting for a while, ever since Alex arrived in the Bay as the temporary replacement for Tori (Penny McNamee) at the hospital. The pair have become good friends, and now they are going on their first date.

The two hit the tequila and begin to open up about their past. When conversation turns to how Alex knew she was gay, Willow becomes intrigued. As they leave the bar, their attraction to each other becomes more and more clear until they finally kiss.

However, Alex quickly pulls away, wanting to protect herself because she thinks Willow is only experimenting with her sexuality. As Alex hurries away, Willow turns around and realises that Irene (Lynne McGranger) has seen everything.

Wanting to avoid the humiliation of her rejection, Willow crashes at Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) place. In the morning, she tells Dean how she embarrassed herself – without saying that the person involved was Alex.

When Willow gets to work, she finds Alex waiting for her. Alex wants to talk about last night, but Willow blurts out that she doesn’t remember anything that happened. She adds that she regrets anything she might have done. A hurt Alex hurries away, leaving Willow full of regret…

MORE: Home and Away spoilers: Maggie is taken aback after Ben’s vomiting episode

MORE: Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy shuts down Dean’s Salt job, causing huge row