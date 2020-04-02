Home again: Couple stuck in Peru makes it back to STL

Call it the coronavirus version of “all’s well that end wells.”St. Louis couple Nate Marschalk and Elizabeth Valerio are back home after being stuck for 16 days in Cusco, Peru, under a government quarantine.The couple landed in St. Louis about 6 p.m. Wednesday and were quickly reunited with their 2-year-old daughter, Josephine, who had been staying with grandparents.”She seems to be happy to see us,” Valerio said, adding that, “Nate made a pretty epic Costco trip” Thursday for groceries.”Now we’re in the process of sanitizing everything and we’ll be staying in for the next two weeks,” she said. “But we’re just so grateful to be back home.”Valerio is principal at KIPP Triumph Academy, and Marschalk is a training specialist for Edward Jones. They arrived in Peru on March 13 to start a “wish-list” weeklong vacation to see Machu Picchu and other Incan sites. But two days later, the country was placed under quarantine and the couple spent their remaining time at a Cusco hotel.

Nate Marschalk and Elizabeth Valerio, quarantined at their hotel in Cusco, Peru. (Photo by Nathaniel Marschalk)

Photo by Nathaniel Marschal

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.

On Tuesday, the former Webster Grover took to Twitter and posted a shout-out to several local merchants, including Ted Drewes and Imo’s.

Pertzborn said he and his wife, Mary, tested negative for the virus. Both felt ill two weeks ago after returning from a vacation in England.

‘We’re all Americans, we’re all in this together.’

Nate Marschalk and Elizabeth Valerio have been quarantined in Cusco hotel since March 15, but hope to catch an outgoing flight soon

Daughter of KSDK’s Mike Bush may have the coronavirus; Anne Allred of KSDK (Channel 5), John Pertzborn of KTVI (Channel 2) still working from home.

Merkel’s latest book, “Growing Up in St. Louis,” was released Thursday. But the kickoff event for the book’s debut has been postponed.

The Community News hit the stands Wednesday with editions for St. Louis and St. Charles counties. It’s the oldest weekly newspaper in the STL region.

Citing business shutdowns from the coronavirus, the Webster-Kirkwood Times, South County News and West End Word are readying last editions.

After St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern called for the auction, media group drops plan to have STL politicos Steven and Michael Roberts run them.

Nate Marschalk and Elizabeth Valerio, quarantined at their hotel in Cusco, Peru. (Photo by Nathaniel Marschalk)