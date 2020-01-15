holy-cross-women’s-rowing-team-involved-in-‘serious-crash’-in-florida

Holy Cross officials say the women’s rowing team was involved in a “serious crash” in Florida on Wednesday morning.

“This morning, members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team were involved in a serious crash while traveling in Florida,” the statement says. “The College is in contact with authorities in Florida and is in the process of gathering more information. Holy Cross has been in touch with the families of those students and coaches and is offering support for all those involved.We ask that you keep all those involved and their families in your prayers at this time. For those needing to talk to someone, the Office of College Chaplains and the Counseling Center are both open today.”

WCVB is reporting that one rower was killed in the crash, although that has yet to be confirmed by the college.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.