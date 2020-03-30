Holmes is back! Sherlock season 5 – Release, Cast and Plot. All that you need to know!

Sherlock Holmes is back! We all surely thought we’d miss the detective at the end of the fourth season. However, looks like it doesn’t end there.

Season 5 is said to arrive after a long wait. Moffat says that the season was not a part of the pan after season 4. However, now we seem to have it all renewed. More detective stories to watch.

What will happen in this new season?

The new season will be taken up on Netflix. Like we all know, the last season ended in a good place. So, something new has to start up with this season. In addition, there have been ideas of continuing the story from where they had dropped. Unfortunately, the creators are not into complicating the situation any further. It is also said that the new season will focus on Sherlock growing old.

The new season will release sometime during 2022 to 2023. The production hasn’t begun yet. So that will pretty much take some time. Cumberbatch has also been caught up with the shooting for Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2.

Cast of the new season:

Benedict Cumberbatch will always be the star and the detective of our show. Alongside him, we have Martin Freeman as John Watson and Sian Brooke as Eurus Holmes. Well, talks have started to be coming up and as fans, we have to wait for more updates. As it is known, the excitement is definitely hard to contain. However, it is all worth the wait.

Stay on the lookout for the detective is back and we can expect some real high-functioning sociopath’s ingenuity. After the three-year-long wait, fans are intrigued by what this new season will bring to them.