Holmes crosses over for first time in 539 days
It was over a year in the making but Valentine Holmes scored his first official try since returning from his high-profile NFL experiment, his first in Cowboys colours.

After a shaky start at fullback, which saw the 24-year-old botch a wide open catch and come up with some sloppy errors, Holmes reminded fans what they had been missing.

The ball went through a number of hands from one side of the ground, switching to the other as Drinkwater straightened up and fed it to Holmes who crashed over for the try.

Valentine Holmes (Getty)

MORE TO COME.

