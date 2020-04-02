hollywood’s-coronavirus-psas:-abc-stars,-reese-witherspoon,-matthew-mcconaughey,-espn,-hallmark-channel,-‘chicago’-tv-trio-&-many-more

With roughly a third of all Americans ordered to stay “safer at home” amid the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry is chiming in with public service announcements about how to stay safe, maintain social distance, deal with isolation and uncertainty and try to grasp the concept of “what’s next?” Here’s a compilation.

Some are newer than others, and we’ll add to this post as more COVID-19-related PSAs come to us.

Several stars from ABC shows including Jimmy Kimmel, Lionel Richie, Robin Roberts, Anthony Anderson, Chris Harrison and others, have teamed with Feeding America to raise awareness for the millions of people who are without access to nutritious food:

Reese Witherspoon is the latest to post a clip in YouTube’s #StayHome and #WithMe campaign, and hers focuses on how to manage relationships in quarantine:

Matthew McConaughey posted a clip on Instragram that begins with, “We are at war with the coronavirus,” and implores, “Let’s join the fight by staying home”:

A number of Hallmark Channel stars, including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Kristoffer Polaha and Alexa and Carlos PenaVega shared messages or hope and solidarity and thank frontline heroes:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is featured in these two 30-second clipsthat were released the same day that his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, announced his coronavirus diagnosis:

Sesame Street has released a series of videos featuring the likes of Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster and others that focus on “Caring for Myself, Caring for Others’; here are a few of them:

Two dozen ESPN on-air personalities including Stephen A. Smith, Scott Van Pelt, Doris Burke, Alex Rodriguez and Rachel Nichols deliver a “One Team” message about social distancing, checking on one another and more:

Freeform has launched a campaign labeled “Stay the FF at Home” and released a clip featuring dance scenes from Grown-ish, Party of Five, Good Trouble, The Bold Type and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay:

Stars from Disney Channel‘s Bunk’d, Sydney to the Max, Raven’s Home, Upside Down Magic and Zombies 2 have recorded a “We’re All in This Together” video that offers tips on how to stay busy at home and more:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy recruited some of their “neighbors” to do a clip on the launch of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Watch for Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, Charlie Puth and soccer star Carli Lloyd:

Max Brooks and his dear ol’ dad Mel Brooks created a relatable message about our vulnerable seniors in a clip hashtagged “Don’t Be a Spreader”:

Stars of NBC’s Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Fire offer tips and advice about how to keep busy during isolation and keeping your cool as people around the world practice social distancing:

Nickelodeon‘s #KidsTogether initiative is using its characters and talent to engage with kids and families on tips for staying healthy and ideas for things to do together in the home:

Several stars from CBS series teamed for a clip to launch the “We’re All in This Together” campaign. Here are LL Cool J, Iain Armitage, Pauley Perrette, Cedric the Entertainer, Phil Keoghan, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, Alana De La Garza, Annie Potts and many more:

Arnold Schwarzenegger took time out from his apparently not-very-busy day to remind everyone — including spring breakers — to stay home:

Neil Diamond updated the lyrics of his classic “Sweet Caroline” to lose the suddenly verboten reference to “touching hands, reaching out, touching me, touching you”:

A group of actors including Breaking Bad‘s AJ Mitte, Speechless‘ Micah Fowler, See‘s Marilee Talkington, NCIS: New Orleans‘ Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Seinfeld‘s Danny Woodburn took part in a video that focuses attention on seniors and people with disabilities or compromised immune systems — groups that are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19:

Llama Llama‘s Jennifer Garner and characters from animated kids series Rainbow Rangers star in separate clips about hand hygiene from Genius Brands:

YouTube’s Miss Persona learned that Brandon’s teddy bear kindergarten has been canceled “because of a really strong germ called a virus”:

Three members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who have become de facto TV stars in recent weeks — recorded a clip on how to slow the spread of the disease:

First lady Melania Trump‘s PSA talks about coronavirus “and what it means for you and your family”:

A number of YouTube influencers including Hailee Steinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Venus Williams, Philip DeFranco and Emma Chamberlain are urging folks to stay home and help stop the spread. Here is a sampling of the #StayHome and #WithMe clips:

Dawn Staley, coach of the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team, leads this clip about how to be prepared and knowing what’s important:

Tara Tremendous, hero of her eponymous podcast, educates supervillain Dr. Epic and his henchman about the coronavirus and the importance of social distancing in audio-only clip:

And here’s one from the Minnesota Department of Health that features a non-celebrity using American sign language: