hollywood-star-sharon-stone-appears-at-belfast’s-city-hall-to-sign-mallon-book-of-condolence







A book of condolence for Seamus Mallon has been opened at Belfast City Hall.

The Hollywood star Sharon Stone has visited Belfast’s City Hall to sign Seamus Mallon’s book of condolence.

Ms Stone signed the book along with her friend, Nobel Peace Prize winner Betty Williams, a co-founder of Women for Peace, which later became the Community for Peace People.

The pair paged through the book, which was opened today after former Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon died on Friday.

They were pictured alongside Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Daniel Baker on Saturday.

Ms Stone, who is famous for appearing in films such as Basic Instinct and Total recall, posed for pictures with others present at City Hall.

Former SDLP deputy leader Mr Mallon, from Armagh, died at home on Friday in the care of his family following a period of illness.

His remains will repose at his late home until removal on Monday for Requiem Mass at midday in St James Church in Mullaghbrack.

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Figures including former US President Bill Clinton and Irish President Michael D Higgins are among those who paid tribute to him.

