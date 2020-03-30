Hollywood Helps L.A. Healthcare Workers, Seniors & “Worst Off” In Coronavirus Fight; Bob Iger, Steven Spielberg & Jeffrey Katzenberg Donate $500K Each To City Fund

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today that some of Hollywood’s biggest names have put some big bucks on the City of Angels’ frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve seen it in the can-do spirit of some of the pillars of our community who are making personal contributions that we’re redistributing to those who are the worst off in this city and making sure that those who are by-passed by federal legislation are still seen as human regardless of their immigration status or where they come from,” said the Mayor on Sunday giving his now daily briefing on the health crisis that has seen 2136 confirmed cases and 37 deaths as of today.

“In fact, tonight we received new commitments of half a million dollars each from Willow Bay and Bob Iger, from Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, from Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, from Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman, from Meg Whitman and Griffith Harsh, and from Casey and Laura Wasserman,” Garcetti revealed.

“Each of whom is leading with deep generosity three million dollars more towards our goal of $25 million to help healthcare worker have childcare, and seniors to have meals, and the least among us to be able to eat and pay our bills,” he added.

Currently under Safer at Home orders, the city and LA County are already seeing many hospitals and medical facilities overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. Additionally, a lag in much needed federal support, a lack of adequate testing and supplies for healthcare workers has intensified an already fragile and potentially fatal situation.

With New York the current epicenter of the coronavirus, LA is expected to get its first full-on hit in the next 10 days … even with hopes to flatten the curve.

Long big charitable and political donors, the latest gift by the Disney Executive Chairman, the Oscar winning director, the Quibi boss comes as Tinseltown reels from COVID-19 causing productions to be halted, layoffs and pay cuts and an age of uncertainty.