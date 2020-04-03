🔥Hollywood first look snaps reveal Darren Criss and Laura Harrier in Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series🔥

The first images for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series Hollywood have been revealed, teasing a world of vintage Tinseltown glamour.

Starring Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor and Patti LuPone, the series follows a group of young aspiring actors and directors trying to make it in a post-World War Two Hollywood.

The series appears to have a modern twist, however, with writer and director Janet Mock (Pose) saying in a statement that Hollywood imagines an alternate history where underrepresented minorities were able to tell their own stories in the 20th century.

“With the present so fraught and the future uncertain, we turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs: What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story?” she said.

“What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of colour? The matinee idol openly gay?

Mock said Hollywood asks what would happen if those minorities were “invited into the room where the decisions are made”.

“Hollywood is a love letter to our little industry town where dreamers dwell, stars are born, and magic transcends reality.”

The images show the stars dressed in old Hollywood-style clothing, schmoozing at parties or working at studios.

Hollywood premieres on Netflix on May 1.