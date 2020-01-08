hollyoaks-star-stephanie-davis-thanks-her-dad-for-saving-her-life-when-she-was-suicidal

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis has paid tribute to her dad and credited him with saving her life and getting her through a recent breakdown which left her contemplating suicide. The actress, best known for playing Sinead O’Connor in the soap, has spoken openly about her recent demons and an attempt on her own life.

Now she has shared that it was a conversation with her father which helped her see things a little clearer and she has stated in a moving post that she wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for him.

She wrote on her We Are Simply Complicated Instagram page: ‘He said today his best present was this, pointing to me where I was sat, meaning me sat here, sober, alive & present. You forget sometimes how much you put your family through.

‘I’d be lost without him, we both would me & Caben.He’s not only been an amazing father to me, but father figure to Caben too. I couldn’t imagine how helpless he’s felt watching what I did to my self, he never gave up on me, he was there for me through it all, it must have been so hard watching someone you love self harm, overdose & drinking them selfs to death when they have everything to live for.

‘I’ll never forget Mums words either when she first saw me, she cried,broke down, held me in her arms and said I didn’t think I would see you again. Them words will forever be with me.Me & Dad sat on the couch this Christmas & I will never forget that moment for the rest of my life, he put his arms round me, I cuddled into him & cried, happy tears,sad tears relieved tears that I got through it, I couldn’t have done it without him. A thank you will never be enough. (sic)’

She added: ‘I will also never forget when I wanted to kill myself my dad called me & I was literally screaming & he said, what are you going to do kid, give up or Fight through this weekend till we get you help.

‘It was only for my dads words at that moment when i needed it the most I clung onto it & I did it, I don’t know how but I did it! Here’s to the future filled with laughter & joy. I love you dad. (sic)’

Stephanie is currently on a break from Hollyoaks.