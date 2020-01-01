hollyoaks-star-ray-quinn-engaged-as-gemma-collins-congratulates-sweet-couple

Hollyoaks and Dancing On Ice star Ray Quinn has kicked off 2020 by getting engaged to his girlfriend Emily Ashliegh.

Not a bad start to the year.

The Hollyoaks star, who plays Jonny Baxter, shared the happy news with an adorable selfie of the pair of them.

‘Welcome to the family my Queen 💖 #shesaidyes 💍,’ the 31-year-old wrote, with Emily showing off her stunning new ring.

Emily reposted the photo with an equally loved-up caption, writing: ‘The most beautiful things are not seen or heard, but felt …. Falling in love with you is just indescribable…..Forever it is.’

Well, now we’re sobbing.

Back in 2017, Ray opened up about finding love with Emily.

‘She’s a school teacher and we made it official last June. It was fate,’ he told Star magazine. ‘I believe whatever’s meant for you won’t pass you by. I can’t stand dating apps. A text message or a picture on Tinder is absolutely pointless.’

Fellow Dancing On Ice stars Gemma Collins and Jake Quickenden were among those to congratulate the pair on the good news, after Ray won the show back in 2014.

It’s all been kicking off for the actor lately, after his Hollyoaks exit story was revealed – and Jonny’s definitely going out with a bang.

He’s set to have a final showdown with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) as the far right nightmare comes to an end.

In order to find closure and to try and see if he can get through to Jonny one last time, Ste will visit him in prison.

However, it seems like it’s a final goodbye for Jonny as he’s locked up for his racist crimes and attempted murder that came with planting the bomb which left Yasmine Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) deaf.

Thankfully, things are going much better for Ray in real life!

