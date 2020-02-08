hollyoaks-star-kieron-richardson-praises-phillip-schofield-for-helping-him-come-out-ten-years-ago

Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson has shared a heartwarming tribute to Phillip Schofield, saying he helped him open up about his sexuality 10 years ago.

Writing on Instagram, the soap star, 34, revealed that he publicly came out as gay during an interview on This Morning in 2010.

He said Schofield and co-host Holly Willouby were the first people he told about his “truth”, adding that they had let him be “brave and honest”.

“It was the best thing I did and have nothing but love and respect for him today,” Richardson wrote. “ALL hail schofe!!!!!”

At the time Richardson’s character on the Channel 4 series, Ste, was also coming out when he fell for Brendan Brady, played by Emmett Scanlan.

As he spoke about the plot on the breakfast TV show, Richardson shared his own experience for the first time.

He told his hosts: “I am gay in real life and at 20 years old I kind of accepted it myself and now I can finally relate to my character Ste that he’s 20 and he’s going through things that I went through in my past,” the Sun reported.

The actor is now married to long-term partner Carl Hyland and is a dad to twins born in 2017.

Phillip Schofield – In pictures

His emotional throw-back follows an outpouring of support for Scofield, 57, who came out as gay on Friday.

He made the brave announcement in an Instagram post before having an emotional conversation with close friend Willoughby, 38, live on air.

The TV star, who has been a fixture on the programme since 2002, has been married to wife Steph for more than 20 years and they have two grown-up daughters.

The final show of the week is usually hosted by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, but Schofield and Willoughby appeared as guests.

Holly Willoughby Says She Has Never Been More Proud Of Phillip Schofield

Willoughby read out a statement from her co-presenter, revealing his years of struggling with being gay, including some “very dark moments”.

It said: “My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better. Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”

Schofield, who met Steph, 55, while she worked in production and he on a BBC children’s TV show, said his wife has been “incredible,” adding “she is the kindest soul I have ever met”.

He said their daughters have been “astonishing in their love” while both his and Steph’s families have “stunned” him with their support.