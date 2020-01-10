hollyoaks-star-gregory-finnegan-reveals-that-losing-parry-glasspool-was-‘a-lowlight’

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has been through over the past couple of year’s in Hollyoaks, but it would probably be a fair assumption to say that the last twelve months have been some of his worst to date, given than he had to come to terms with the sudden disappearance of boyfriend Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool), before learning that the young man had been murdered — not to mention the fact that he was later implicated in his death.

Yes, there’s been little to no joy in the solicitor’s life as of late, but — in spite of the hardship he’s had to face — the character is still very much a fan-favourite, and actor Gregory was recently shortlisted for a National Television Award as a result.

Speaking about the nomination, Gregory said: ‘I was blown away when I was told. Our fans are fantastic and I’m so grateful to them for voting for me.’

James has been instrumental in some of the soap’s biggest storylines over the past twelve months, and boyfriend Harry being implicated in the hit-and-run which left Grace (Tamara Wall) fighting for her life was very much the catalyst.

Following Harry’s arrest, James began to doubt his lover’s word, and this paranoia resulted in him drugging him.

What’s more, Harry was afraid he’d go to prison, and — with James having little faith in him — he decided to depart the village. However, he never quite made it out of the village, as Breda (Moya Brady) murdered him — something which led to James becoming all the more heartbroken.

Speaking about the material he’s had to work with this year, Gregory said: ‘James has been on wild ride these past twelve months. Jarry getting back together and their ultimate demise was a huge part of this year for me and a definite highlight and something of a lowlight too as Parry left us.’

Losing Harry was a huge twist that viewers didn’t see coming, and one that provided James with plenty of juicy storylines, as the character became hellbent on seeking revenge. The problem is, he did so on the person he held responsible for the crime — Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) — in spite of the fact that The Dog landlady wasn’t actually to blame.

However, the beginning of a new year brings with it a fresh start, and — with James back in the village in the coming episodes — he’ll no doubt be at the centre of more gripping storylines in the future, but what does Gregory hope to see for his character in the coming months?

He said: ‘Happiness!!! But that doesn’t seem likely any time soon..’

Yes, with the solicitor set to learn the horrifying truth that Breda was the one who murdered Harry upon his return, happiness is probably out of the equation!

Mind you, he has embarked on something of a romance with Liam (Jude Monk McGowan) in recent months, so perhaps a little bit of happiness isn’t out of the question.

Hollyoaks continues Friday 10th January at 7pm on E4.

