hollyoaks-spoilers:-warren-fox’s-true-intentions-are-revealed-as-he-kidnaps-brody-hudson

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is back in Hollyoaks and he wastes little time in getting up to his old tricks once more, as he kidnaps Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) in an attempt to the get the attention of Sienna Blake (Anna Passey). However, in spite of his sinister actions, his motives are rather genuine, as the real reason for his return comes to light.

Warren had made Sienna’s life a living hell on multiple occasions in the past — the latest of which was last year when he ensured that her twins were stolen away from her once more — but, with quite some time having passed since then, he’s back in the village in the hopes of reuniting his family.

Still having quite the flare for the dramatics, Warren kidnaps Brody in an effort to get Sienna’s attention, and proceeds to keep him hostage in a storage container.

While his actions are incredibly sinister — and, well, a bit much — it turns out that his intentions are rather sincere, as the reason behind his return — and thus the reason he wants Sienna’s attention — is so that he can save one of his children, and Sienna may be the only way in which he can do so.

It’s already been revealed that something has happened to Sebastian, but the what exactly that something is remains unknown.

However, with Warren having kidnapped Brody, will Sienna be willing to give him the time of day?

If so, will he be able to convince her to help him?

Hollyoaks continues Friday 10th January at 7pm on E4.

