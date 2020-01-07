hollyoaks-spoilers:-warren-fox’s-return-storyline-revealed

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) arrives back in Hollyoaks in the coming episodes, and although his intentions appear to be somewhat sinister, his reasons for returning to the village aren’t all that apparent at first, but they soon come to light, as — in typical Warren fashion — he pulls out all the stops to get what he wants.

Warren arrives back in Chester, and makes clear his intentions of reuniting his family. However, viewers will remember that — up until now — he’s been determined to keep Sienna (Anna Passey) as far away from her children as he possibly can, which begs the question as to why he’s had a change of heart all of a sudden?

With Warren following Sienna, he decides to bite the bullet and thus sends her an anonymous message — which asks her to meet in the village. She does just that and, for the first time in several years, she comes face to face with Warren.

Enraged, Sienna wastes little time at taking her frustrations out on her ex, berating him for all that he’s done, before claiming that he’s ruined her life.

However, Warren stops her and makes a shocking revelation: something has happened to their son, Sebastian.

What exactly is it that’s happened to Sebastian?

What’s more, how will Sienna react?

That’s not the only hardship she’s set to endure at Warren’s hands, as she soon comes to realise that the twins she attempted to abduct from the hotel at Maxine’s (Nikki Sanderson) were, in fact, her own.

As a result, she threatens to call the police — but Warren promises that if she helps him, then he’ll move back to the village with the twins.

Is Warren telling the truth?

Will Sienna believe him?

Will this be a new chapter for the pair of them?

One to watch: Friday 10th January at 7pm on E4.

