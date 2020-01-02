hollyoaks-spoilers:-warren-fox-kills-brody-hudson-to-destroy-sienna-blake-as-he-returns?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has something of a reputation when it comes to causing chaos in Hollyoaks, and it appears as if he’s planning on doing so once more, as he returns to the village in a bid to reunite his family. However, he’s back up to his old tricks, as he’s kidnaps Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) in an attempt to hurt Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Earlier this year, Sienna stumbled upon two twins in a hotel that she believed to be Sophie and Sebastian. In spite of everything suggesting that the children weren’t hers, she refused to stop believing, and went as far as to masquerade as the kids’ au pair, before attempting to drive off with them in tow.

Brody (Adam Woodward) and Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) made her see sense, but viewers later learned that she was, in fact, right the whole time, as au pair Nina returned the twins to Warren.

In the time that has passed since then, Sienna’s been determined to start her own family with Brody, but problems ensue in the coming episodes, as villainous Warren returns to the village — and he’s hellbent on reuniting his family, and begins to stalk Sienna.

However, it appears as if he’s got incredibly sinister intentions, as the New Year’s trailer has revealed that he kidnaps Brody — and thus Sienna is out for blood.

The question is: with Warren having proven just how unhinged he can be, will he go to extreme lengths and thus murder Brody?

If so, Sienna will no doubt channel her inner darkness and seek revenge.

Hollyoaks continues Thursday 2nd January at 7pm on E4.

