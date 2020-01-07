hollyoaks-spoilers:-sienna-blake-kills-warren-fox-in-shocking-act-of-revenge?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has suffered tremendously at the hands of Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) in Hollyoaks over the years, and she soon learns of his return to the village, but — with question marks surrounding whether or not he’s being genuine — could she perhaps decide to channel her inner darkness once more and seek murderous revenge on her ex?

Since his arrival back in Chester, Warren has been following Sienna around. However, in the coming episodes he decides that enough is enough, and thus he sends her an anonymous message — which asks her to meet in the village.

Sienna goes to the location and is shocked as she comes face-to-face with Warren. Unable to control her anger, she becomes aggressive, and berates him for all that he’s done, before claiming that he’s ruined her life.

However, Warren manages to stop her and — after doing so — he makes a shocking revelation: something has happened to their son, Sebastian.

What exactly is it that’s happened to Sebastian?

Sienna has little time to process what she’s just learned, as she soon comes to realise that the twins she attempted to abduct from the hotel at Maxine’s (Nikki Sanderson) wedding were, in fact, her own.

As a result, she threatens to call the police — but Warren promises that if she helps him, then he’ll move back to the village with the twins.

Is Warren telling the truth?

Will Sienna believe him?

Meanwhile, Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) and Damon (Jacob Roberts) grow worried about Sienna, but when she walks through the door, they’re relieved — that is, until they learn of Warren’s return, and fear that she’s falling into one of his traps.

Later in the week, Sienna begins to feel like Warren has double-crossed her, and she’s naturally angry. As a result, Liberty suggests that she think about what the cold and calculating version of Sienna would do in such a scenario.

Sienna has been wronged by Warren many times in the past, and given that she herself has something of a darker side, could she perhaps go the extra mile this time and kill Warren?

Her babies are involved, and — if that past year has proven anything — she’ll do whatever it takes to protect her children.

One to watch: Tuesday 14th January at 7pm on E4.

