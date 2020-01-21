hollyoaks-spoilers:-shocking-scenes-as-jesse-donovan-dies-on-his-wedding-day

Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) struggled to come to terms in with the revelation that Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) shot Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) in Hollyoaks, and thus he hit the bottle, but his drink binge resulted in him collapsing in the village, before tonight’s episode revealed that the young man had died.

Jesse couldn’t wait to marry Courtney (Amy Conachan), and — with the Donovan clan having something of a reputation for criminality — he made it clear that he intended to protect his wife from the darkness that circles his family.

However, in spite of his promise, that very darkness infected the happiest day of his life, as he came to realise that Grace and James were the culprits who shot Mercedes. He promised Grace he wouldn’t go to the police, but he made clear his intentions of telling Sylver (David Tag) what she’d done.

Last night’s episode saw Jesse in turmoil, as he remained conflicted over what to do with his discovery, and thus he hit the bottle, and proceeded to get incredibly drunk, before collapsing in the centre of the village.

During tonight’s episode, Martin (Kelle Bryan) found Jesse out cold and proceeded to call an ambulance, and Mitchell (Imran Adams) soon showed up and attempted to start CPR.

Meanwhile, a confused Courtney awoke to the sound of her alarm, as she pondered why her husband hadn’t returned home.

James and Grace — terrified that the police was going to come calling for them as a result of the knowledge Jesse possesses — headed into the centre of the village, where they discovered what’s going on. Grace was horrified when she came to realise Jesse was the person whom the paramedics were attending to.

Courtney remained worried about her husband’s whereabouts, and thus Leela (Kirsty Leigh Porter) informed Liam (Jude Monk McGowan) to head off and search for him.

However, before Liam reached the door, Grace arrived, and — struggling to say the words aloud — she revealed that Jesse had died.

Hollyoaks continues Wednesday 23 January at 7pm on E4.

