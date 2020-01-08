hollyoaks-spoilers:-shock-passion-for-scott-drinkwell-and-azim-desai

Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) ended things with Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) in Hollyoaks as a result of him being unable to hide his true feelings any longer, but it seems as if romance isn’t off the cards for the young man, as sparks soon fly between him and Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu).

After a tough couple of years, Scott was certain that he’d found his happy ending in Mitchell. However, with Mitchell feeling unable to go public with their relationship as a result of being afraid of what his granddad Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) would say, Scott decided to do the right thing for himself, and thus called it quits.

Naturally, he’s found it hard adjusting to a life without Mitchell given just how much he loves him, but he attempts to distract himself in the coming episodes, as he helps Azim plan Courtney (Amy Conachan) and Jesse’s (Luke Jerdy) wedding.

The pair get on rather well together, and before long, sparks fly, as they share a kiss.

Afterwards, Scott reveals that he’s not over Mitchell, but nonetheless, he goes on a date with Azim to The Hutch. While there, Azim informs Scott that he thinks he’s amazing — not to mention hot — and thus they end up kissing once more.

Is this the beginning of something special? Will Azim and Scott continue to see one another?

Or will Scott find that his heart still belongs to Mitchell?

What’s more, how will Mitchell react once he learns the truth?

He once suspected Azim of trying it on with Scott, and — although his accusations were completely unwarranted at the time — could he perhaps find himself clashing with Azim again?

One to watch: Monday 13th January at 7pm on E4.

