hollyoaks-spoilers:-shock-exit-for-sienna-blake-as-she-escapes-warren-fox-with-the-twins

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has left Hollyoaks behind and gone on the run with her twins, giving Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) a taste of his own medicine – but has she gone for good as the soap aired surprise exit scenes after an intense week.

Warren had returned as Seb needs a bone marrow transplant and he felt that Sienna could be the one to save his life. In order for Sienna to comply, he took Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) hostage in a storage container.

Sienna discovered that due to having undergone chemotherapy in the past, she couldn’t be a donor and at the same time she clicked that Warren was planning to double cross her and abandon his promise that he will stay so they can co-parent Seb and Sophie.

Taking action, Sienna snatched the twins and managed to get Joel Dexter (Rory Speed) to let here go – meanwhile, Brody was rescued from the container leaving Warren with no leverage and, in a panic, he gave chase to Sienna but it was fruitless.

Clambering into a car with the twins, a tearful Sienna said goodbye and drove off, on the run from vengeful Warren and not knowing if she could ever be safe to return to the village.

Anna told Metro.co.uk: ‘Sienna has hoped desperately for so long to see her children again, so she cannot risk losing them now, she has no choice but to get away from Warren and the village to keep them safe, will she ever feel safe enough to come home…?’

While Hollyoaks are staying tight lipped over if and when Sienna will ever return, a source told Metro.co.uk that these won’t be the final scenes of Anna Passey and Sienna will be seen again.

But for now, Warren now knows how it feels to fear never seeing the twins again…

