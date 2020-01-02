hollyoaks-spoilers:-nancy-osborne-to-be-brutally-stabbed-in-schoolyard-horror

New character, drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland), sets out to cause trouble for the teens of Hollyoaks High as he plans to recruit his cousin, Sid Sumner (Billy Price), and Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) as the County Lines storyline heats up.

A fight breaks out in the school playground between Sid, Imran (Ijaz Rana) and another teenager and when teacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) tries to break it up, she gets caught in the middle and the community is left reeling when she is stabbed and left for dead in the middle of the playgrounf.

‘County lines’ is a term used when drug gangs from big cities expand their operations to smaller towns, exploiting children and vulnerable people. Over the course of a year Hollyoaks characters, Juliet, Charlie (Charlie Behan), Sid and Ella (Erin Palmer) will be groomed to carry out criminal activity.

The storyline was recently previewed in a new year flash forward episode which saw Sid turn down drugs after initially going to Jordan for them. But scenes from the same time next year will show that Sid has gone off the rails and both Charlie and Ella have become involved in serious drugs dealing as wads of cash are found in Ella’s bag and stashes of drugs are recovered from inside Charlie’s console controller during a police raid.

Let’s start the new year off with a BANG! 💥💥💥😱😱😱 Check out what’s coming your way this new year in #Hollyoaks… 😲 #HollyoaksNewYearTrailer #HollyoaksLater pic.twitter.com/6kOk7JUrEv — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) January 2, 2020

Hollyoaks has a strong award-winning reputation for covering issue storylines during a pre-watershed, tea-time slot. The writing and research teams have consulted The Children’s Society throughout the creative process, a national charity that works with some of the country’s most vulnerable children and young people.

The trailer also gave a first look at Hollyoaks Later, which will see the end of Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) as well as the imminent return of Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

MORE: Huge soap spoiler 2020 preview: EastEnders death drama, Emmderale murder, Coronation Street scandal, Hollyoaks Later

MORE: Huge soap spoiler 2020 preview: EastEnders death drama, Emmderale murder, Coronation Street scandal, Hollyoaks Later