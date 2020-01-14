hollyoaks-spoilers:-mitchell-deveraux-comes-out-to-mum-martine

Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) has had a tough year in Hollyoaks, as he was forced to supress his sexuality in order to please religious grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussaint), but his struggle comes to a head in the coming episodes, as — unable to hide who he is any longer — he comes out to mum Martine (Kelle Bryan).

Mitchell thought he had it all last year, as he developed a relationship with Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin). However, he soon fell in love with Scott (Ross Adams), but fought long and hard to supress his feelings for the young man.

Eventually, he was unable to do so, and thus embarked on a relationship with Scott, and — after Cleo discovered the truth — the pair admitted their feelings for one another.

However, Scott struggled greatly with the fact that he was unable to be go public with Mitchell, and — after attempting to overcome this hurdle — he resolved to let Mitchell go, as he was unable to hide.

In the time that has passed since they broke up, Scott has embarked on something of a romance with Azim (Nav Sidhu), and — as they arrange another date in the coming episodes — Mitchell spots them kissing.

Filled with emotion, Mitchell accuses Scott of using Azim to make him jealous, but Scott’s having none of it and thus stands up to him.

Knowing her son’s not in a good place, Martine tries to help, but he ends up taking his anger out on her instead.

Later, Martine asks her son why he’s so unhappy, and begs him to open up to her. Eventually, Mitchell comes out, revealing that he’s gay.

Martine tells Mitchell that life is simply too short to not go for what you want.

Will Mitchell be able to win Scott back?

One to watch: Tuesday 21st January at 7pm on E4.

MORE: How Breda McQueen’s demise confirms Hollyoaks Later needs to return for good

MORE: Hollyoaks Later spoilers: Moya Brady didn’t want Breda McQueen to die